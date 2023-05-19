William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $8.08 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

