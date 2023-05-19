William Blair Weighs in on Generation Bio Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02.

Generation Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GBIO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generation Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 114,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 240,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

