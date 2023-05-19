Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.8 %

WSM opened at $118.10 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

