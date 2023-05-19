WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.14. 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

