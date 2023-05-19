WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WT opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.41.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

