Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

WOLF stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,570,000 after purchasing an additional 147,431 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

