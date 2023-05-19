Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Tracey Fellows Buys 1,293 Shares

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) insider Tracey Fellows purchased 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$38.63 ($25.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,948.59 ($33,522.54).

Tracey Fellows also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Tracey Fellows purchased 1,220 shares of Woolworths Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$36.84 ($24.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,943.58 ($30,163.48).

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

About Woolworths Group

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.15%.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

