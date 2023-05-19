World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 6%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.67 and last traded at $102.35. 408,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,245,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

