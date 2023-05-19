Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0522 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $122,658.17 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,344.367428 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05228089 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $82,838.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

