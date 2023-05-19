Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.0702

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.13 billion and approximately $973,582.01 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07086129 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $913,509.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

