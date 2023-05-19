Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $81,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 322,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

