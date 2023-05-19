Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,854,000 after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 695,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

