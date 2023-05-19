X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 1,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 6.68% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

