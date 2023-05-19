Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
Featured Articles
