Xencor, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Xencor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.79. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

