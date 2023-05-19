Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.