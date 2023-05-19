XLMedia (LON:XLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 299779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

XLMedia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.88.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Featured Stories

