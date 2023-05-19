XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 111,058 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. 510,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

