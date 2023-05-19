XML Financial LLC Buys 21,940 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 264,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,105. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

