XML Financial LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,256,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,163,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.91. 4,493,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.61.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.