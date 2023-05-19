XML Financial LLC Has $9.59 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.