XML Financial LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. 6,270,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,242. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.