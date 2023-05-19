XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,317,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

