XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.60. 1,133,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,001. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

