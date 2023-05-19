XML Financial LLC Sells 11,305 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 269,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,770. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

