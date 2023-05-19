XML Financial LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. 24,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

