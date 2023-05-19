XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) CIO Acquires $35,100.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $23.40 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

