Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Down 0.2%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 398 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 402.60 ($5.04). Approximately 355,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 927,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.60 ($5.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.31. The firm has a market cap of £802.31 million, a P/E ratio of 794.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

