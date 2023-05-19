YES WORLD (YES) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. YES WORLD has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $691,637.15 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

