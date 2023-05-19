Zacks Research Weighs in on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

BR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

