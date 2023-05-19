Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $544.94 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $33.37 or 0.00124408 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $544.94 million and $15.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00048205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.