Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 6,188 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Zillow Group by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

