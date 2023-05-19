Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $85,495.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $85,495.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $44.52. 482,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,808. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,804,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

