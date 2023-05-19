Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Up 2.3%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.37). Approximately 1,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -838.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

