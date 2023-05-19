Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,318 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 452,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,368,000 after purchasing an additional 136,090 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.80. 497,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.