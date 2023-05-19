ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 1,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

