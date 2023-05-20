10,300 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Audrey Duncan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter purchased 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $54,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,664.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Audrey Duncan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,720 shares of company stock valued at $449,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.