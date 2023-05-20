1,074 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

