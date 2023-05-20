1,112 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,196,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,491,432. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $570.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $172.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

