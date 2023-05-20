1,432 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 329,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after buying an additional 182,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.1 %

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of RS opened at $244.03 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

