15,645 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.64 on Friday. 1,842,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

