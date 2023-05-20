1,673 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,128,000 after buying an additional 102,405 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $153.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

