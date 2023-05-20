224 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 224 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $245.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $629.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

