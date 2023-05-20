2,851 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

