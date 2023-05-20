3,227 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELV opened at $457.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.78 and its 200 day moving average is $486.13. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

