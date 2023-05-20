33,391 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $111,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MU opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

