3,410 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

