34,916 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $954.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $884.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

