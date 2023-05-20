39,000 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 507,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $9,586,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Gold by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

