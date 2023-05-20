3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.